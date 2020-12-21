TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Seven new female Democratic Kansas House members and the party’s leader in the chamber are demanding publicly that a male representative-elect resign before taking office because of issues that include a temporary anti-stalking court order against him.
The lawmakers-to-be and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer issued statements Monday calling on Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, to step down before the Legislature opens its annual 90-day session Jan. 11.
Coleman did not immediately respond to a cellphone message seeking comment.
A political opponent’s former campaign manager has accused Coleman of harassing her, and he’s been under the restraining order since Dec. 4.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas man arrested in shooting, wounding of police officer
- Gonzaga strengthens grip on No. 1 spot in AP poll, Kansas moves to No. 3
- Kansas officials hope to create new courts to help veterans
- New lawmakers, leader demand resignation of legislator-to-be
- Lawsuit over false ad in Kansas mayor’s race moving forward