New lawmakers, leader demand resignation of legislator-to-be

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Seven new female Democratic Kansas House members and the party’s leader in the chamber are demanding publicly that a male representative-elect resign before taking office because of issues that include a temporary anti-stalking court order against him.

The lawmakers-to-be and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer issued statements Monday calling on Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, to step down before the Legislature opens its annual 90-day session Jan. 11.

Coleman did not immediately respond to a cellphone message seeking comment.

A political opponent’s former campaign manager has accused Coleman of harassing her, and he’s been under the restraining order since Dec. 4.