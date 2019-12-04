New mobile drivers license offices help Kansans beat the line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue has created new mobile drivers license offices that allow people to conveniently get a license.

The equipment used in the mobile offices are similar to the ones found in regular DMVs, except these can be packed into suitcases and taken across the state.

“We’re educating them, making it as easy as we can for them to come in and get their license,” said David Harper, director of Kansas Division of Vehicles. “It’s just an effort of ours to offer different opportunities for people to get licenses as opposed to coming into the offices.”

Harper said the department is hopeful to take these offices across the state to events such as state fairs, universities, or large businesses or organizations.

Only 40% of Kansans currently have the new Real IDs, which will be required in October of 2020, according to Harper. He expects more people to come in before this deadline and is hoping the mobile offices could downsize the crowd.

These offices were piloted in Blue Valley School District this past summer, and Harper said they went very well.

