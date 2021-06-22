New pet food plant in Tonganoxie is slated to be largest investment ever by a manufacturer, will bring 80 jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new pet food manufacturing plant in Tonganoxie is a $250M investment county and state leaders are applauding.

The plant is being called the largest capital investment ever made by a manufacturer in Leavenworth County.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s decision to invest $250 million in Kansas and bring 80 new jobs to Tonganoxie is further proof that Kansas’ Animal Health Corridor can out-compete any region in the world for these industry investments and jobs, with our central location, talented workforce and reputation as a global leader in animal health and science, our partnership with Hill’s is a no-brainer.” Governor Laura Kelly

The new 300,000-square-foot facility will cost $250M and bring 80 new jobs to Tonganoxie.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition is excited to be growing our roots in Kansas. We’ve been part of the community for almost 80 years and this new facility will help us to meet our mission of enriching and lengthening the special relationships between people and their pets by providing our high quality nutrition.” Jesper Nordengaard, president of Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Tonganoxie was selected in part because of its proximity to the KC Animal Health Corridor, the location of the industrial park and the workforce.

“We are thrilled to welcome a quality company like Hill’s Pet Nutrition to Tonganoxie, this project will represent the largest capital investment ever made by a manufacturer in Leavenworth County. We’d like to recognize the vision and investment the city and county made in building the business park to allow us to take advantage of such a great opportunity.” Steve Jack, Executive Director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation

Although the company needs to go through city planning and zoning procedures and public hearings to consider the proposed tax abatement, when that phase is completed, construction is slated to begin this year and be completed in 2023.