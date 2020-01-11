New website allows victims to see offender’s release date

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new website created by the Kansas Attorney General’s office allows victims of crimes to see when their offender’s release date will be.

This website was presented to a committee of legislatures on Friday, who said this has been requested for years.

“I would want to know if somebody who victimized me…were getting out of jail,” said Representative Ron Highland (R-Wamego). “I would want to know that so I could be on the alert.”

Victims can also see the status of the offender and request to be notified upon their release.

Applications for compensation for therapy, medical, or other expenses related to the crime are also available on the website.

LATEST STORIES: