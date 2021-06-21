Overland Park Democrat resigns from Kansas Legislature

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Democratic state representative from Overland Park has resigned after one year in the Legislature. Jennifer Day announced her resignation from the 48th House seat on Monday. She won the seat in May 2020 by only 62 votes.

A spokeswoman said Day was resigning because she is moving out of the district. The Democratic precinct committee in her district will appoint a replacement to fill her unexpired term. Republican Terry Frederick, who lost to Day in November, has already filed to run for the seat again next year.

Day is the third Democrat in the Kansas House to resign this year.

