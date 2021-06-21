Permanent fence installed around Kansas governor’s mansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Workers are installing a permanent metal fence around the Kansas governor’s mansion in Topeka.

The state said the fence is part of security upgrades at Cedar Crest.

The decision comes as more protests are being held near the mansion but Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said no specific threat prompted the decision to install the fence.

The enhanced security comes after a federal Department of Homeland Security assessment of the property early this year.

Previously, the governor’s mansion had a gate restricting vehicles from entering but only a wooden fence encircling the property.

