Polka? Square Dance? ‘How about both,’ says Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A debate over the state’s official dance could end in a compromise.

Kansans have been arguing over whether the polka or square dance should be the official state dance of Kansas. Now Senators are looking at a compromise by having two official dances.

“It seemed like really that’s the only fair way to do it, in this case, would be to have both of them as the state official dance,” explained Senator Bud Estes, (R) Dodge City.

Senator Estes said many states have more than one official state dance, which gave him the idea of a compromise.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee favorably passed the bill that includes both the polka and the square dance. It will now move on to the full Senate for a vote.

The House is working on a similar bill.

