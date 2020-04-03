Live Now
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Population testing for COVID-19 could soon begin in certain Kansas counties

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It has been four weeks since the first positive case of the coronavirus hit Kansas. Now, as more test kits become available, the state is looking to test more people.

On Friday, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said that the state would be receiving hundreds of new test kits that take just 45 minutes to get results. With the new kits the state hopes to not only continue testing individuals with obvious symptoms, but also people who are seemingly healthy.

Secretary Norman says that young people are the most common ones spreading the virus to others. This is because young people often show little to no symptoms of the coronavirus. They don’t realize they are sick, so they continue to go to work or leave their home.

“Young people are less likely to follow rules and feel vulnerable. It’s the older folks and people with other kinds of immune deficiencies understand they’re at risk and young people don’t necessarily feel they’re at risk,” explained Secretary Norman.

He says by testing these people, they are able to quarantine if their results are positive, rather than continue to, unknowingly, spread the virus.

Secretary Norman says these population tests would begin in counties that are seeing large outbreaks of the virus. He says once the testing begins, it would likely only take a week to get through the entire process in the county.

