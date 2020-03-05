Possible changes to Kansas State Fair liquor laws

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson could be seeing some changes concerning liquor consumption in the future.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow those 21 and older to consume beer and wine across the fairgrounds. The bill gives the Kansas Fair Board the ability to designate drinking areas on the fairgrounds. Currently, you are only allowed to drink in designated areas where alcohol is sold.

The bill would also give a portion of the sales tax made from alcohol sales back to the fair for improvements, specifically 16.154% would go to the State General Fund and the rest would go to the State Fair Capital Improvements Fund.

Robin Jennison, the General Manager of the Kansas State Fair, said that after visiting the Iowa State Fair, where people can walk around the grounds with alcohol, he realized Kansas should adapt similar rules. Jennison believes this will have a positive impact for those at the event.

“They may pound down two or three beers and then go back out. When I think it’s much better and I think it’s going to be a better environment, if they have a beer, walk around, have a relaxing drink,” said Jennison.

While no one testified against the bill at the committee hearing on Thursday, some concerns were brought up of how to prevent fair-goers under 21 from drinking on the fairgrounds. Suggestions were made, such as requiring those over 21 to wear wristbands that alert staff and police that they are of legal drinking age.

The bill is anticipated to be discussed once again in the Senate Federal and State Affairs committee next week.