Breaking News
Kansas coach Bill Self suspends De Sousa following Sunflower Showdown brawl
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules
1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Buhler Mennonite Church South Centre - USD 397 Elk Valley - USD 283 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Twin Valley - USD 240 Waconda - USD 272

Proposal to reverse Kansas abortion rights ruling advances

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Statehouse 3_1520525360490.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican lawmakers have pushed a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution past its first hurdle in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee on Wednesday endorsed a measure that would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.

The amendment would declare that the Kansas Constitution does not “secure” a right to abortion and allow legislators to regulate it as far as federal court decisions allow.

The measure goes next to the full House for debate. The Senate Judiciary Committee could consider its own version later Wednesday. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories