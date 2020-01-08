Proposed bill seeks more transparency after police shootings

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A bill that will be introduced in the Kansas Legislature this year would change how law enforcement agencies handle police shootings.

The bill would require all law enforcement agencies to have written policies for investigations when police kill someone and would mandate that outside agencies investigate the shootings.

If a prosecutor doesn’t charge officers after a fatal shooting, the bill would require the investigating agency to release its report to the public.

The Kansas City Star reports the mother of a 17-year-old killed by Overland Park police in 2018 help Rep. David Benson, of Overland Park, draft the bill.

