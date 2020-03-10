Proposed bill would create ‘Camo Alert’ to find missing U.S. Military members

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Amber alerts are used to find missing children and Silver alerts to find missing elderly people. Now, Kansas lawmakers are considering a new missing person alert system.

The Kansas ‘Camo Alert’ would be used to help find missing members of the United States military. The bill would create a system similar to the alerts you get for an Amber or Silver Alert. It would notify law enforcement, news media, and the public of a missing current or former military member using their name, a photo (if available) and other descriptors.

Different from the other alerts, a Camo Alert would only be sent out if the military member was believed to be in danger and had opted to be put in the system or if they have a known mental health illness.

“It’s probably important in certain situation to be able to try and find these folks, especially if they’ve got an indication of some kind of a mental problem or might hurt themselves or somebody else,” said Senator Bud Estes, (R) Dodge City.

Implementing the Camo Alert system would not cost the Kansas taxpayers any money. The system would be run by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs committee will likely be voting on this bill on Thursday. If it passes, it will move on to the full Senate for a vote.

