Proposed Kansas bill will require medical providers to give patients a breakdown of costs before receiving treatment

Medical bills can be expensive and stressful — especially when the bill is much higher than one anticipated. One Kansas lawmaker has a plan to help prevent these surprise medical bills.

This week, Senator Richard Hilderbrand (R-Galena) has proposed two bills — one for insured patients and one for uninsured patients.

Each bill would require medical providers to give patients a breakdown of costs before receiving treatment — if the patient asks.

Hilderbrand says this gives patients the ability to compare costs with other providers and budget or plan ahead as needed.

“It’s just like when you go in anywhere else, you can look up at McDonald’s and see a menu, you know what a big mac is going to cost,” Senator Hilderbrand said. “You know if you have to have a procedure, you know what that cost is going to be,” he said.

Hilderbrand says he hopes his plan brings some financial relief to Kansans.

The bills will be discussed by lawmakers Wednesday.

