Proposed state constitutional amendment ends right to abortion

Capitol Bureau

by: Lindley Lund

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of pro-life Kansas leaders and organizations announced Thursday that they are proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Kansas, one that will end the right to an abortion.

The amendment, “Value Them Both,” will be debated in the Legislature and will have an end result within the next two weeks, said Senate President Susan Wagle (R-Wichita).

“It will be a priority for session. It will pass first,” Wagle said. “We’re going to bring certainty to Kansans, and they want the ‘Value Them Both’ movement to succeed.”

If approved by the Legislature, the amendment will be voted on by Kansans in the primary elections in August.

“This is not a ban. It merrily gives the power to the people through their elected representatives to place regulations around the abortion industry like they’ve been doing since…1973,” said Brittany Jones, Director of Advocacy for Family Policy Alliance of Kansas.

The 2016 primaries had a turn-out rate of 22%, with 78,978 Republican votes and 39,022 Democratic votes, according to the U.S. Election Atlas.

The group of legislatures that decided to have the vote land on a primary election said it was because of the fewer number of votes on the ballot, so it would be easier for Kansans to focus on, Jones said.

This proposal was based on six other states who amended their constitution: West Virginia, Louisiana, Rhode Island, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee.

