Protesters breach Kansas statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Protesters have breached the Kansas statehouse, KSN’s Capitol Bureau confirmed Wednesday.

Similar to a situation in Washington D.C., where protesters forced the U.S. House and Senate into recess, witness reports at 1:40 p.m. confirmed there are protesters moving inside the first floor of Topeka’s capitol rotunda. KSN’s Capitol Bureau confirmed the protesters are gathered in a circle and remain peaceful at this time.

Capitol police are waiting in the building now.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSN for updates.

