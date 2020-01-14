Protesters demand Green New Deal at Kansas capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of protesters rallied at the capitol on Monday saying lawmakers aren’t doing enough to protect the climate.

Members of the group, Sunrise Movement, gathered on the first day of the legislative session to promote the Green New Deal.

About two dozen people held signs and shouted in front of the Senate chamber.

Organizers said young people are suffering and will continue to suffer because of lawmakers’ inaction on the topic.

“Why are we negotiating on a scale with people who deny climate science outright,” said Michael Wolfe, the Kansas policy lead for Sunrise Movement KC. “Ignore them, run on the science, and if you champion the Green New Deal, which is an investment-focused climate policy, it invests in the people who are making this transition, you’ll win.”

The group wants the state to provide healthcare for all and create a higher minimum wage while transitioning from fossil fuels.

“These are all climate issues, and they don’t talk about it in that way, they talk about it as, oh we’re going to get this government building to have native grasses, or we’re going to recycle more…they’re not doing enough,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said this is the beginning of more protests and that the group is not going away until they get a Green New Deal.

