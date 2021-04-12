Push for ‘school choice’ measure falters in Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A split among Republicans has blocked a proposal from conservative Kansas lawmakers to allow parents of academically struggling students to pay for private schooling with state dollars normally earmarked for public schools.
A bill that ties public school funding to the proposal failed on a 20-20 vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.
The chamber had voted 19-19 against the measure Thursday night. It would set up education savings accounts for students at risk of failing in public schools.
The measure included Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal for $5.2 billion in state aid for public schools.
Democrats said the measure could take millions of dollars from public schools for the savings accounts.