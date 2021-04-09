Push for ‘school choice’ measure hits snag in Kansas Senate

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas state Reps. Jerry Stogsdill, left, D-Prairie Village, Kristey Williams, center, R-Augusta, and Steve Huebert, right, R-Valley Center, confer in a hallway during a break in negotiations with the Senate over education policy at the Statehouse, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Williams and Huebert agreed with senators to push forward a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s school sports, but Stogsdill has called the measure “morally wrong.” (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers have hit a snag in trying to pass a proposal that would allow parents of academically struggling students to pay for private schooling with state dollars normally earmarked for public schools.

A bill that ties public school funding to the proposal failed Thursday night in the GOP-controlled Senate on a 19-19 vote.

Republican leaders hoped to persuade at least a few GOP senators who voted no, to switch to yes and planned another vote for Friday.

The House approved the measure Thursday, 64-59, so the Senate’s approval would send the measure to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories