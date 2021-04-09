Push for ‘school choice’ measure hits snag in Kansas Senate

Kansas state Reps. Jerry Stogsdill, left, D-Prairie Village, Kristey Williams, center, R-Augusta, and Steve Huebert, right, R-Valley Center, confer in a hallway during a break in negotiations with the Senate over education policy at the Statehouse, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Williams and Huebert agreed with senators to push forward a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s school sports, but Stogsdill has called the measure “morally wrong.” (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers have hit a snag in trying to pass a proposal that would allow parents of academically struggling students to pay for private schooling with state dollars normally earmarked for public schools.

A bill that ties public school funding to the proposal failed Thursday night in the GOP-controlled Senate on a 19-19 vote.

Republican leaders hoped to persuade at least a few GOP senators who voted no, to switch to yes and planned another vote for Friday.

The House approved the measure Thursday, 64-59, so the Senate’s approval would send the measure to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.