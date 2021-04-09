Push for ‘school choice’ measure hits snag in Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers have hit a snag in trying to pass a proposal that would allow parents of academically struggling students to pay for private schooling with state dollars normally earmarked for public schools.
A bill that ties public school funding to the proposal failed Thursday night in the GOP-controlled Senate on a 19-19 vote.
Republican leaders hoped to persuade at least a few GOP senators who voted no, to switch to yes and planned another vote for Friday.
The House approved the measure Thursday, 64-59, so the Senate’s approval would send the measure to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.