Rep. Welch charts course for NCAA athlete endorsements

Capitol Bureau

by: NEXSTAR

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — House Democrat Chris Welch (D-Westchester), a former Division-I baseball player for the Northwestern Wildcats, made the case for college athletes to get paid in endorsement deals during an interview on Capitol Connection this week. 

Welch also discussed Governor Pritzker’s second annual Budget Address, new search warrants seeking information pertaining to House Speaker Michael Madigan, his push to include more diversity in corporate boardrooms, and President Trump’s decision to let former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich out of jail early.

