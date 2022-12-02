TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Kirk Thompson, is retiring after serving for more than a decade in that position.

Thompson, who said he started making plans to retire about a year ago, sat down with the Kansas Capitol Bureau for his first interview after the announcement, where he talked about the future of the agency, and gave an update on the status of investigations for several officer-involved shootings that have happened in recent months.

“My plan started to formulate about a year ago, and I had a discussion with the Attorney General about leaving at the end of this year,” Thompson said. “I think I’m ready to release the reigns and let the next generation come in and take over.”

Thompson’s announcement came on the same day as another officer-involved shooting in the Capitol city.

A Topeka Police Officer is on leave after shooting and killing one person on Thursday morning. The KBI is investigating the incident.

“My leaving’s not going to have any impact whatsoever on the operations of the agency. Things are going to continue to move forward like they always do,” Thompson said.

According to the KBI, preliminary information indicates that an officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen.

The officer approached the vehicle on the passenger’s side. He gave several verbal commands to the male driver that were not followed. Then the man opened the driver’s side door, and the officer met him on that side of the car. The man was armed with a handgun, and a close struggle ensued. During the struggle, the officer fired multiple rounds, striking the male subject. The man fired one round that did not hit the officer.

Shots were fired at approximately 6:50 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The TPD officer was uninjured during the incident.

This is the fourth police shooting in Topeka this year.

The KBI also investigated two other shootings that happened in the last few months.

One shooting involved a car-jacking at a local gas station. Another involved a shootout with cops after a high-speed chase downtown.

“Our investigation has been completed on both of those cased, and we have passed the results of our investigation to the District Attorney’s office in Shawnee County,” Thompson said.

As for what’s next, Thompson said he doesn’t plan to return to active law enforcement any time soon. He said he’s focusing on taking time off and spending time with family once he retires.

“We have an excellent staff here … they will continue to make sure things get accomplished … now and in the future,” he said.

Thompson’s retirement will take effect on Jan. 10, 2023. The next Attorney General, Kris Kobach, will get to name who will take Thompson’s place.