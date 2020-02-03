Rising Kansas revenues fuel GOP anger over lack of tax cuts

Kansas House Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, front left, confers with Rep. Jene Vickrey, R-Louisburg, during the House’s session Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Johnson said continued monthly surpluses in state tax collections make the case for cutting income taxes more compelling. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas has collected more tax revenue than expected almost every month for more than two years.

Republicans are growing increasingly angry that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly still insists the state can’t afford income tax cuts favored by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The state reported Monday that tax collections in January were nearly $60 million than anticipated for a 9% surplus for the month.

Tax collections have beaten expectations 31 of the past 32 months, and top Republicans believe a key reason is that some individuals and businesses are paying more in state income taxes because of federal tax changes at the end of 2017.

LATEST STORIES: