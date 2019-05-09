Robots invade Kansas capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sounds of gears shifting and metal clanking echoed throughout the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday.

There’s a push to get kids interested in science and technology in the state. Robotics groups brought hand-built robots, some weighing up to 150, pounds to the capitol. They said it was to shine a light on the industry in the state.

“Kansas is what I would refer to as a tech state. We’ve got all the Garmin avionics, we’ve got all the airplane design down in Wichita,” said Paola Panther Robotics group mentor Bob Hrenchir.

He said while some high school students are playing sports or participating in theater, there are students discovering the world of robotics.

“This is an activity where everyone you see can turn pro, there’s literally enough openings in engineering and technology,” said Hrenchir.

One of those students at the capitol was Isabelle Ure from Paola.

“It’s a lot of fun, and a lot of hard work, and you learn how to manage your time also, it’s really helped me figure out where I want to be when I’m older,” she said.

She said being in the group is teaching her a lot more than robotics.

“I learned some leadership skills too,” said Ure. “I learned how to use power tools and how to weld, and this year I’m the president so I learned communications skills that are really helpful.”

Groups traveled from Newton, Salina, Overland Park, and Lawrence. Each are a member of FIRST Robotics. Organizers said teams rely heavily on donations from companies but said it’s also important to show lawmakers what they’re doing.

“The best thing that they can do is get behind it, and say hey, this is a great program, we support it, on top of that, money’s always nice,” said FIRST Robotics employee Rory Smith.

Those involved said if Kansas doesn’t get behind teaching robotics at an early age, it will fall behind other states. Organizers also said it’s important to show school administrators that programs like this one are available and would benefit their students.