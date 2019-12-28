Scientists say de-icing salt harmful to environment, KDOT using less

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The salt used to de-ice roads is degrading roads, contaminating drinking water, and harming the environment, a group of scientists said. In an attempt to prevent this, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has started using less salt during winter weather.

KDOT now mixes the salt with brine (saltwater) or beet juice, which helps the salt stick to the road, speeds up the melting of the snow and allows them to use less.

“We are aware of the environmental impacts of salt and we are doing what we can to reduce the amount of salt being used on the highway. But we also have safety in mind,” said Clay Adams, KDOT Bureau Chief of Maintenance.

Brine reduces the usage of salt by 20-30%, Adams said.

Compared to other solutions that de-ice, such as liquid products used at airports, salt is the cheapest option, according to Adams.

Last winter, the state spent over $27 million on road maintenance, and used 123,000 tons of salt, according to KDOT.

The mixture of salt and brine or beet juice depends on the type of weather that is occurring. In cold temperatures, they will use salt, brine, and sand to add traction. If the storm begins with rain and no dry snow, they will not use brine as it will wash off the road.

The equipment used in the dump trucks that spread the salt is calibrated to complement the speed, so the faster the truck goes the faster the salt is spread. This helps the application rate stay the same according to Adams.

Additionally, the newer dump trucks have technology that evenly disperses the salt across the lane.

During the most recent snowstorms in Kansas, a majority of the accidents were caused by people trying to pass a snowplow truck, Adams said. He said it is important for drivers to slow down and give the truck room when driving behind one.

KDOT’s website, KanDrive, allows drivers to check current conditions of the highways both in state and out to prepare for travel.

