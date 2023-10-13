TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court issued an executive order on Thursday declaring court clerk offices inaccessible until Sunday, Oct. 15.

The Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 2023-CC-073 to give the judicial branch time to examine the security incident. Documents cannot be submitted through the Kansas Courts eFiling System and, as a result, some filings may be extended, according to a press release from the Kansas Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Kansas Judicial Branch spokeswoman Lisa Taylor said in a press release that the court system was having network issues. Taylor identified the following systems as being impacted:

Kansas Courts eFiling

Kansas District Court Public Access Portal

Appellate Case Inquiry System

Kansas Attorney Registration

According to the latest Kansas Supreme Court press release, several additional online systems have been impacted, including: