TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Republicans in the Kansas Senate secured the votes on Tuesday to overturn Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of Senate Bill 355. By a vote of 27-11, the Senate passed the vote and overrode the veto.

The bill now goes to the House.

The “Ad Astra 2” redistricting map. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Legislature)

Previously vetoed by the Kansas governor, Senate Bill 355 redraws the map of how the state’s voting districts are divided.

In the “Ad Astra 2” map, the northern half of Wyandotte County will be split from the state’s 3rd Congressional District. The area is currently held by Representative Sharice Davids, the only Kansas Democrat in Congress. It would also put one city in Douglas County – Lawrence – in the 1st Congressional District which predominantly accounts for the western part of the state.

The Kansas Senate held a vote Monday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the map, part of Senate Bill 355, ultimately ending with 24 yes votes and 15 no votes. The body needed a 27-vote majority to override. Discussion in the chamber indicated they could also make a motion to reconsider and vote again on the veto Tuesday, which they did.

Opponents of the map have called it “gerrymandered,” and said it would make it harder for Davids to keep her position as the state’s only congressional Democrat. Supporters like Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr (Wichita) have said there is a “numbers problem” in the Wyandotte and Johnson County area that the map solves. When vetoing it, Kelly previously voiced objections to how the map would redraw voting districts in Kansas.

“Without explanation, this map shifts 46% of the Black population and 33% of the Hispanic population out of the 3rd Congressional District by dividing the Hispanic neighborhoods of Quindaro Bluffs, Bethel-Welborn, Strawberry Hill, Armourdale and others from Argentine, Turner and the rest of Kansas City, Kansas south of I-70,” Kelly said.

House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer said he originally thought the plan was a joke.

“The Senate today passed out the most politically gerrymandered map I have ever seen, it even looks like a salamander,” Sawyer said. “I have served and assisted with four redistricting processes before this. Cutting Kansas City in half and putting Lawrence in the Big First is an egregious breach of the constitutional requirements facing legislators. Diluting the votes in these areas is a clear ploy to silence the voice of Democrats.”