Senate votes to approve Governor’s appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Senate voted Wednesday to confirm all 33 of Governor Laura Kelly’s appointments heard and advanced by the Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee during the 2019 legislative interim.

Of the 33 confirmed appointments advanced by the Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee, three were Cabinet members, five were agency heads and the remaining 25 were board or commission members.

The three Cabinet-level appointments were DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration; Herman Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol; and Jeff Zmuda, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“I commend the Senate for acting to approve all of my interim appointments,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration has methodically and intentionally searched for the best candidates to hold these positions, and I’m confident they will all perform their duties with courage, poise and expertise.”

The full list of confirmed interim appointments is listed below.

Cabinet-level appointments:

DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration Herman Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol Jeff Zmuda – Secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections

Executive branch agency directors:

Steve Durrell, Director of the Kansas Lottery David Herndon – Kansas State Bank Commissioner Doug Jorgensen, Director of the Office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal Earl Lewis, Director of the Kansas Water Office Kala Loomis, Director of the Kansas State Gaming Agency

Board or commission members: