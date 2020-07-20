TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group says it has resolved a lawsuit challenging a blanket ban on signs and restrictive permits for protests at the Kansas Statehouse.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said Monday in a news release that under the terms of the dismissal, individuals and groups no longer need a permit or a legislative sponsor to reserve space.
Hand-held signs are no longer banned. And a person can only be banned from the Statehouse if they break the law, not just for a rules violation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
- Settlement resolves dispute on protests at Kansas Statehouse
- Officials: 19-year-old Kansas man killed in Gardner crash
- T.J.’s Forecast: Another round of showers and storms on the table
- 2 arrested after teen critically injured in Great Bend shooting Saturday night