Settlement resolves dispute on protests at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group says it has resolved a lawsuit challenging a blanket ban on signs and restrictive permits for protests at the Kansas Statehouse.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said Monday in a news release that under the terms of the dismissal, individuals and groups no longer need a permit or a legislative sponsor to reserve space.

Hand-held signs are no longer banned. And a person can only be banned from the Statehouse if they break the law, not just for a rules violation. 

