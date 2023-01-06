BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNF) — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session.

Richard Hilderbrand, KS State Senate, Dist. 13

Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus on his business, and it’s difficult to do that from Topeka. He also said he needs to be near his aging mother and help his family.

He joined the Senate in 2017 when he was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Jake LaTurner. Hilderbrand was then elected to the office in 2020. He is currently in the middle of a four-year term. Republicans in the 13th Senate district will select his replacement.

Hilderbrand, 53, was chair of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee, among others.

Before joining the Senate, Hilderbrand was Chairman of the Cherokee County Commission. He owns a Shelter Insurance agency in Baxter Springs and said he plans to focus on running his business.