Squirrel caused outage for 3,000 Topekans, power restored

The Evergy Outage Map, as seen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Electrical crews have fixed a power outage that affected nearly 3,000 people in Topeka, according to Evergy.

A spokesperson for the electric company said a squirrel that made contact with their equipment caused the outage. Power went out around 9:30 a.m., but investigating crews had it back on by 10 a.m.

The outage affected businesses including Target in a strip mall on Southwest 21st and Wanamaker Road, as well as traffic lights temporarily. Power went out at Topeka West High School, but the school continued classes as normal.