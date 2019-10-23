Squirrel caused outage for 3,000 Topekans, power restored

Capitol Bureau

by: Mark Feuerborn, KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

The Evergy Outage Map, as seen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Electrical crews have fixed a power outage that affected nearly 3,000 people in Topeka, according to Evergy.

A spokesperson for the electric company said a squirrel that made contact with their equipment caused the outage. Power went out around 9:30 a.m., but investigating crews had it back on by 10 a.m.

The Evergy Outage Map, as seen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The outage affected businesses including Target in a strip mall on Southwest 21st and Wanamaker Road, as well as traffic lights temporarily. Power went out at Topeka West High School, but the school continued classes as normal.

People are trying to work around the power outage

Posted by Dan Garrett KSNT on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories