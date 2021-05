TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is signing a bill Thursday that will raise the penalty for stalking in the state, specifically if the victim is a minor.

The bill, HB 2071, passed both sides of the Kansas Legislature and will make it a felony to stalk any minor under 14 years old. Watch the signing, set for 11 a.m. at the Kansas Statehouse, below: