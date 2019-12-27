State Capitol holds first-ever Kwanzaa celebration

Capitol Bureau

by: Lindley Lund

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The St. Mark’s African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted the first-ever Kwanzaa celebration on Thursday at the State Capitol.

A candle-lighting ceremony began the first of the seven-day holiday.

Governor Laura Kelly, who attended the event, said she was “absolutely thrilled” to have the celebration at the Statehouse.

“Kansas is an incredible, diverse state and I think we need to recognize that and celebrate it and let all Kansans feel a part,” Kelly said.

During Kelly’s time as a state senator, she said she represented the St. Mark’s AME Church for 14 years and attended a variety of events.

