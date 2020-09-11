State Finance Council to decide on emergency COVID-19 declaration

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mostly Republican state council is scheduled to vote on whether to extend an emergency COVID-19 declaration that is set to expire on Tuesday.

The declaration was ordered earlier by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to allow the state to provide services in response to the pandemic.

The State Finance Council will vote on the extension Friday. Kelly warned on Thursday that Kansans will not be able to access services they need to ensure their health and safety if the extension is not granted.

Under a compromise with the Legislature reached in June, the council must approve extensions of orders imposed by the governor.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories