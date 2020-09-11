State Finance Council to decide on emergency COVID-19 declaration

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mostly Republican state council is scheduled to vote on whether to extend an emergency COVID-19 declaration that is set to expire on Tuesday.

The declaration was ordered earlier by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to allow the state to provide services in response to the pandemic.

The State Finance Council will vote on the extension Friday. Kelly warned on Thursday that Kansans will not be able to access services they need to ensure their health and safety if the extension is not granted.

Under a compromise with the Legislature reached in June, the council must approve extensions of orders imposed by the governor.

