State program that brings books to life celebrates 50 years

1  of  66
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church

State program that brings books to life celebrates 50 years

Capitol Bureau

by: Alec Gartner

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A program that makes books accessible for disabled readers in Kansas is celebrating a big milestone.

Kansas Talking Books has served people for 50 years in the state. The program offers more than 100,000 free books to Kansans with physical or visual impairments, including audio books, audio magazines, and braille books.

On Monday, the Kansas State Library held an art fair to celebrate people with reading disabilities that use the program.

Becca Resner works for the Talking Books Library in Emporia. She is partially blind, so she also uses the program for some of her books.

“I have access to books, sometimes my eyes just get too tired to read,” Resner said. “I do some visual reading, but I also do a lot of audio reading too.”

The program is a part of the state library system and gets some funding from the federal government to provide a variety of books to program users.

“We offer everything from Harry Potter to Lord of the Rings to the Bible,” Resner said.

Last year more than 4,700 people used their services, with even nursing homes and schools signed up to get materials.

“What I hear all the time is, I have no interest in TV anymore, I can’t read the newspaper, I can’t read a magazine, so having something that is engaging and reduces the amount of isolation for people who have a visual impairment is imperative,” said Michael Lang, director of Kansas Talking Books.

You can download an app or get audio players and audio books in the mail. The program helps a variety of people, including those with dyslexia, Parkinson’s, or macular degeneration. Lang said Talking Books provides a different way to enjoy reading.

“Especially for the patrons who lose their vision later in life, who have loved reading their entire life, to completely lose something that they’ve loved, it’s an addition that they really, really appreciate, that they come to love,” Lang said.

If you have a reading disability and believe you qualify for the program, you can download an application on the state library’s website here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories