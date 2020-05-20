State says parks are safe to visit for Memorial Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas state park employees are expecting thousands of Kansans to visit their sights for Memorial Day weekend, and it is safe to do so.

That is, as long as you abide by social distancing protocols, according to Linda Lanterman, director of Kansas state parks.

“I think the biggest thing is people just want to get out and I think our state parks systems is a great place to do that, if they do it responsibly,” Lanterman said.

Trails, camping sites, boating, fishing, and even Frisbee golf will be available to the public this weekend.

However, it is important to stay with your family or friend group of less than ten people while doing these activities and to maintain distance from other groups as well, according to Lanterman said.

Swimming beaches and playgrounds will not be open this Memorial Day weekend.