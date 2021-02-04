Framework for Growth: Governor unveils economic plan as pandemic recovery continues

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has been skeptical of proposals from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature to cut income taxes and says the state has to be “extraordinary careful” about the state budget. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly has unveiled an economic development plan that aims to provide a blueprint for the state’s future as it looks to the new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed the Kansas Framework for Growth, the plan was lauded as the first of its kind in more than 30 years.

It was showcased Thursday in a virtual announcement joined by two of the state’s former governors, Democrat John Carlin and Republican Mike Hayden.

The Framework for Growth outlines specific approaches to help develop the state’s number one asset – its people. By focusing on talent and innovation, the Framework aims to build resiliency in the Kansas workforce and unlock the potential for new ideas to cultivate and develop into tomorrow’s prosperous businesses

Key initiatives outlined within Framework for Growth:

Talent development and retention

Harnessing the state’s colleges and universities for job and business creation

Innovation as a driver of new business opportunity

Community assets and regional approaches to economic development

Policies to support long-term growth.

The full report can be seen electronically here or below.

Work on drafting the plan began in late 2019, but the new challenges brought on by the pandemic created an urgent need to rethink an approach with the flexibility to respond to ever-changing economic conditions.

According to the governor’s office, Kansas will be one of the first states in the nation to take a comprehensive look at the new normal beyond COVID-19 and develop a wholistic strategy to guide state-level economic development policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report