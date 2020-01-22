Students visit state capitol as part of “Civics Day”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Approximately 30 students from three different private schools in Kansas traveled to the capitol as part of Civics Day during National School Choice Week.

The students were able to experience the state’s government system firsthand.

“Anytime you can get a kid in front of government and help them understand that the government works for them and understand the representative process, it takes some of the mystique away from it,” said Ross Izard, Director of Policy for ACE Scholarships, the nonprofit organization that organized the event. “You can pull back the curtain and say ‘hey, these guys are here, they work for you.'”

The day included a tour of the capitol, viewing the House proceedings, having lunch with a representative, and visiting with their legislators.

The students were chosen by teachers based on their interest in government and politics.

The students came from Heritage Christian School and Topeka Adventist School in Topeka, as well as Holy Savior Catholic Academy in Wichita, who partner with ACE Scholarships.

Izard said he is hopeful the program can happen again next year.

ACE Scholarships serves about 7,000 kids from disadvantaged backgrounds across the state, with 500 attending 38 schools in Kansas.

