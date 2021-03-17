Suellentrop releases statement stepping back from Senate responsibilities

Kansas state Rep. Marvin Kleeb, right, R-Overland Park, discusses tax issues during negotiations between the House and Senate on tax issues, as Rep. Gene Suellentrop, left, R-Wichita, watches, Friday, June 5, 2015, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Legislators’ inability to resolve budget and tax issues has led state agencies to issue furlough notices to […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senator Gene Suellentrop released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Today, out of respect for Senate leadership, my Republican colleagues, and the entire Kansas Senate, I have decided to transfer the bulk of the formal duties of my office to the Assistant Majority Leader. I will do so until matters that I am currently dealing with are resolved.”

Suellentrop’s statement continued, “I regret this incident has caused a distraction for my colleagues and the Senate staff, and most importantly, from important issues we are debating on behalf of the people of Kansas. It is essential that Senate leadership, our caucus, and the entire Senate be able to successfully complete the serious work that remains over the next few weeks. It is my desire that my decision today will assure the work of the Kansas Senate will continue without interruption or delay.”