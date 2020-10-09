‘Supporting You’ helps Kansans find comfort during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A peer support program started by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Special Health Services (SHS) Family Advisory Council (FAC) is working to help Kansans stay connected during the pandemic.

The ‘Supporting You’ program helps match people with others experiencing similar life situations. Specifically, the program was created by parents for parents of children with special health needs. The goal is to create a safe relationship among peers to ask questions and discuss the good and bad.

“We all value that peer connection, we all want that social support and we all need that connection with people that understand who we are,” said Heather Smith, Systems of Supports Section Director with KDHE.

People can sign up for the program as either a connected peer or support peer. A support peer must first go through training before being matched up with someone.

Both parties sign a confidentiality agreement prior to meeting.

Find more information or sign up at supportingyoukansas.org.

This program is only meant to be for support and does not offer professional services.