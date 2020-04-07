Suspicious package found outside of Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspicious package was found on Tuesday outside of the Kansas State Capitol on the first floor of the north entrance, according to Capitol Police.

The package, which was found at 1:50 p.m., was an Amazon-style envelope with an out-of-state shipping address, said Lt. Terry Golightley, Capitol Police public information officer.

“We will take all remedies to make sure it is safe and keep people out of the area until we can be sure it is safe,” Golightley said in a phone interview with KSN News.

The contents of the package, as well as when it was left and who it was left by, is under investigation, Golightley said. The package is being looked at by bomb technicians. He is unsure of when this information will be known.

Currently, no visitors are allowed in the building due to the coronavirus, and no staff or persons of business are allowed in the north entrance on the first or second floor right now.

