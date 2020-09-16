The hunt is on for deer in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hunters killed 78,000 deer in Kansas last year. On Monday people can start hunting, but there are restrictions.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism splits the hunting seasons by which type of weapon people can use. Right now you can only use archery style, like a bow and arrow, or a muzzleloader gun.

“It’s much more difficult to harvest deer with archery equipment, so you can take longer to do it,” said Levi Jaster, the big game program coordinator for KDWPT.

The archery and muzzleloader season lasts through the end of the year. It includes the rut, or the prime hunting time when deer are breeding, in November.

Rifle season begins in early December and only lasts for a week and a half. KDWPT officials said the reason behind this is to keep ideal hunting conditions in Kansas.

“We have to limit the most effective weaponry where people have the most success, because if we allow too much then we could over-harvest if we’re not careful,” Jaster said.

KDWPT estimates that the state has a deer population of about 700,000.

Many consider Kansas as one of the best places to hunt in the country. Out-of-state hunters are placed in a drawing to be able to hunt in Kansas.

Last year 25% of the 78,000 deer that were killed were from people coming from out of state. Hunters spend hundreds of dollars on a tag and license.

Each Kansan can buy one deer tag, but in some areas where the population is higher, you can purchase up to six tags for anterless deer.