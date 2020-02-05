The White House: Kansas economy growing, jobs increasing

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — President Trump gave his third State of the Union address Tuesday night. He says America is in a ‘great American comeback’. The President commended his administration’s work on the economy, job increases, and foreign trade.

“The state of our union is stronger than ever before,” said President Trump.

Specifically for Kansas, the White House says 39,000 jobs have been created in Kansas since President Trump took office, with an 8% household income increase. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of jobs and income have gone up over the years.

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to the President, was in Kansas and touted the president’s successes.

“This is an economy that works for everyone,” said Conway. “We are in this economic boom, really this economic miraculous revival.”

The White House says 108,000 Kansans have been lifted out of poverty. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, poverty rates in the state have been declining since 2014.

Opponents of the Trump administration say his policies do little to benefit the average American. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave the Democratic response to the State of the Union and said more should be done.

“The President says the economy is strong, my question is, strong for whom? Strong for the wealthy who are reaping rewards from tax cuts they don’t need,” Whitmer said.

A Morning Consult poll shows President Trump’s approval rating in Kansas is currently 52%. A Gallup poll shows the President’s nationwide approval at 49%.