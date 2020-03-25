“This is a big deal,” Governor Kelly says of the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as on March 25, 2020, there are 126 positive cases of the coronavirus and three coronavirus related deaths. That is up from the 64 cases and 2 deaths reported on March 22, 2020, just a few days earlier.

State health officials have been urging Kansans to take this virus seriously and follow all recommendations in order to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus. This includes staying home unless you absolutely must be out, social distancing or maintaining at least 6-feet between people and washing your hands regularly.

Some Kansas counties have decided to put stay-at-home orders in place, meaning, residents are not allowed out of their homes except for necessities like groceries, medical appointments and necessary work. Governor Kelly says that because a majority of counties do not have a positive coronavirus case, it is not necessary to require a statewide stay-at-home order at this time.

“We do really support our local officials, both our public health officials and our elected officials, in making those decisions they are making for their local communities,” said Governor Kelly. “We’ll continue to monitor across the state and if the need arises, we would issue a statewide stay-at-home.”

However, she says unless people start taking the warnings of health officials seriously, the number of coronavirus cases will continue to grow.

“This is a big deal. Let’s make no mistake about it, this is a no kidding around situation and everybody needs to take personal responsibility here,” said Governor Kelly.