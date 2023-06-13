TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans have lost health care coverage, during the post-pandemic Medicaid ‘unwinding’ process, according to new state data.

Five thousand people have been discontinued, and nearly 46,000 people in the state are also at risk of being dropped from the state’s Medicaid program, which is administered through KanCare.

Health officials are determining who’s eligible for the program now that pandemic rules have been lifted.

Kansas Capitol Bureau spoke with April Holman, Executive Director of Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, a coalition of organizations that support KanCare expansion. Holman said some people could face obstacles during the ‘unwinding’ process as the state returns to pre-pandemic policies.

“People receiving Medicaid would need to have their eligibility re-determined. That was put on pause during the pandemic…that’s going back into effect now,” Holman said. “Individuals who are receiving care through Medicaid have not had to do this in three years in some cases. KanCare doesn’t have their updated address to communicate with them, and people are just out of the practice of doing this.”

The latest ‘unwinding’ data was released on June 6. It shows that 207,273 individuals were sent renewal notices. A total of 22,465 individuals were approved, but 5,667 individuals’ plans were discontinued. More than 45,800 individuals have a 90-day window to turn in their renewal notice for consideration.

The ‘unwinding’ has sparked a renewed push from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to expand Medicaid in the state. Advocates believe it would help thousands of Kansans who fall into the coverage gap.

“Kansas is just one of 10 states nationwide that has not expanded Medicaid,” Kelly emphasized at a news conference earlier this month.

Medicaid expansion proposals have been introduced for several years at the statehouse. However, some Republicans are not budging on the issue.

A spokeswoman for Speaker of the Kansas House Dan Hawkins, who has opposed Medicaid expansion in the past, sent Kansas Capitol Bureau a statement regarding the issue on Tuesday.

“Medicaid expansion provides welfare benefits to able-bodied adults who choose not to work. When properly explained, polling reveals the majority of Kansas voters are opposed to expanding welfare to able bodied adults who choose not to work. Instead of expanding welfare, the Governor should focus on ensuring the truly needy who are currently stuck on a Medicaid waiting list can get the help they need.” Carrie Rahfaldt, Spokeswoman for Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita

Still, advocates are hoping for a renewed sense of urgency to expand Medicaid next year.

“We know that for the individuals who fall in the coverage gap, it’s urgent for them and has been for the last ten years, but I think it’s becoming more of an issue that every day Kansans care deeply about,” Holman said.

To learn more about the Medicaid ‘unwinding’ process in Kansas, click here.