Toll-free legislative hotline available to Kansas residents

Capitol Bureau

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Statehouse 3_1520525360490.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Up-to-the-minute information on the 2020 Kansas Legislature is only a phone call or chat away.

Kansas residents can access information about the Kansas Legislature, bill status, the legislative process and more by calling 1-800-432-3924 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions are answered by experienced reference/research librarians at the State Library of Kansas and are kept confidential.

In addition to calling the hotline, Kansans can chat with a librarian instantly through the library’s Ask a Librarian service found at kslib.info/ask or use their phone to text questions to 785-256-0733. TTY users should call 711. Questions can also be emailed to infodesk@ks.gov or by visiting the State Library.

Callers can also leave brief messages to be delivered to their legislators as well as request copies of bills, journals, and other legislative documents.

The State Library is located on the third floor, north wing of the Kansas Capitol Building. The library’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories