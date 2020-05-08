Top GOP critic moves to curb Kansas governor’s emergency power

In this photo from Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly’s top Republican critic in the Legislature has launched a new effort to curb the governor’s power during emergencies. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s top Republican legislative critic, Susan Wagle, on Thursday, launched an effort to curb the governor’s power in emergencies.

Senate President Susan Wagle also wants to impose oversight over the spending of federal coronavirus aid and force Kelly to provide tax relief to struggling businesses.

Wagle is a Wichita Republican and U.S. Senate candidate and she announced Thursday that she is directing the chairs of four Senate committees to have meetings ahead of May 21, the last and only other day the Legislature is set to be in session this year.

Democratic leaders saw Wagle’s move as partisan.

LATEST STORIES: