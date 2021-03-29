Tourism division to become part of Department of Commerce

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s official: The state tourism division in Kansas will become part of the Department of Commerce starting July 1.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal announced last year recently passed a 60-day period without action by the Legislature, meaning the order can be implemented.

Kelly said Monday that the realignment “will support our businesses, our tourism industry, and will play a significant role in our COVID-19 recovery efforts.”

The tourism division is currently part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

