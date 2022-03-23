TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the Kansas Senate have approved a ban on transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports with enough votes to override an expected veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The 27-12 vote Tuesday sent the measure to the House. Conservatives had exactly the two-thirds majority they would need for a veto override.

LGBTQ-rights advocates argue that the bill represents discrimination and targets transgender youth already vulnerable to bullying and suicide.

Supporters of the bill argue they’re protecting fair competition and preserving college scholarship opportunities for other girls and women.

Eleven states have bans, but Republican governors in Indiana and Utah vetoed measures this week.