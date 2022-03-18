TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a similar bill failed in the state legislature last session, a new bill called the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” is back this session. The bill is scheduled to be heard Monday in the senate.

Senate Bill 484 bans transgender student-athletes from competing in women’s sports in Kansas. As the bill notes, this does not mean students who are born female would be banned from competing in male sports, and it specifies that the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) would be required to enforce the rules.

“I worry about how he’s going to interpret bills that tell him he’s not human,” said Holly Terrill from Wichita, who spoke against the bill at a hearing last week.

But some faith-based organizations like “Kansas Family Voice” voiced their support behind the bill.

“Women deserve a fair playing field for competition, something that the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) has continually denied them,” said Brittany Jones, attorney for Kansas Family Voice.

“It takes away opportunities for them to compete on an equal playing field,” said Senator Renee Erickson (R-Wichita).

Erickson is pushing this bill to become state law as she feels the bill is about fairness.

“Males have an advantage in competitive sports, and that’s why it does not prohibit a female who wants to transition and participate in male sports,” added Erickson.

However, groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kansas call it state-sponsored discrimination and argue it’s unconstitutional.

“This justification that legislators are offering is not based in any evidence, and it’s basically just an excuse to exclude transgender girls from participating,” said Sharon Brett, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas. “What they’re doing is just sending a very clear signal to the trans community that they don’t belong in the state of Kansas. It’s a really harmful signal for the legislature to be sending.”

Erickson did not say if they have enough votes to potentially override another governor veto if the bill makes it that far.