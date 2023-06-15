More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Board of Regents approved a plan to increase pay for six university presidents on Thursday. This comes after voting to raise tuition rates for universities this fall and as Emporia State University (ESU) is reeling from a round of mass layoffs.

The pay raises are for FY 2024, which is effective July 1. The highest raise will be going to Kansas State University President Richard Linton, who received a 10.2% increase in his base salary. Linton will be making $52,500 more compared to this past year (FY 2023).

ESU President Ken Hush, who’s received backlash for a proposal cutting more than two dozen faculty and staff members this year, will be receiving a 4% salary boost to $286,000. Hush will make $11,000 more this year.

The Board usually considers salary increases every year around June. The amount varies from year-to-year.

Not every university CEO has received a pay boost in years prior, but this year six presidents, including the president of KBOR, received a pay increase.

This comes just one day after the Board voted to increase college tuition for in-state and out-of-state students this fall. Undergraduate students will be paying at least 5% more at Board-affiliated state universities starting this school year.

A full table listing compensation for university CEOs this upcoming fiscal year (FY 2024) compared to this past year (FY 2023) is included below.