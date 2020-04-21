Up to 26 weeks: Kansas unemployment insurance benefits expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García confirmed Tuesday that the expansion to up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits passed by the Kansas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly in March is now operative.

In mid-March, the Legislature passed a temporary extension to increase the number of weeks an individual would be eligible for unemployment benefits to up to 26 weeks for all claims filed after January 1, 2020. The extension will apply automatically; no application or process is required other than to file weekly claims. Those impacted will receive new monetary determinations that include the additional 10 weeks’ worth of benefits.

“If you are eligible, you will automatically receive the benefits extension,” Secretary García said. “You do not need an additional application. This applies to applications made on or after January 1, 2020, as directed by the Kansas Legislature.”

“This is good news for Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “With the implementation of the Legislature’s expansion of benefits to up to 26 weeks, Kansans have the safety net needed to get through this crisis until our state’s economy rebounds.”

For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, click here.